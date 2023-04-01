 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Paul O’Grady's daughter Sharon Mousley says 'we are all distraught'

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Paul O’Grady’s daughter Sharon Mousley has broken her silence on sudden death of Lily Savage star, saying "we’re all distraught’."

The Blind Date presenter died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ last at the age of 67 in his ‘own bed’ with his husband Andre Portasio beside him.

Tributes poured in for star from leading figures in the entertainment world, including Lorraine Kelly, as well as from dignitaries like King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Breaking her silence for the first time since the TV legend’s death, Paul's daughter Sharon Mousley said: "What can I say? We are all devastated, I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him."

The mother-of-two added to DailyMail: "We are all distraught."

It comes after producer Portasio shared a photo of himself and O’Grady on holiday and revealed it was the last ever photo they took together.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Portasio wrote: ‘In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support. I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!’

