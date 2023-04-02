 
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
News Desk

PML-N should pass on interior, finance portfolios if unable to handle issues: PPP MNA

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail pictured while addressing a meeting. — Twitter/@MNAmandokhail
  • Mandokhail says PML-N ministers mishandled IMF deal, Imran's arrest.
  • PPP MNA calls for punishing Punjab IG for failure to arrest Imran Khan.
  • Lawmaker says “it is good that Nawaz Sharif is not coming back to Pakistan".

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Mandokhail has assailed the performance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) ministers, saying that the party should hand over the finance and interior ministries to other coalition partners if it was unable to handle issues.

The lawmaker said, while speaking to a private TV channel, that the PML-N ministers had mishandled the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“The Punjab IGP should also be punished for his failure to arrest Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that PML-N's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said it was not her government even though her uncle was the prime minister of the country.

“People cannot be fooled by such talk,” he added.

He also criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his statement about “not compromising on the country’s nuclear programme” in the Senate. 

Demanding a probe against him, Mandokhail said that the PPP would not compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The PPP MNA also lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab IG for mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue.

“I told Rana Sanaullah to handle the situation wisely, but he failed to control one person and the situation worsened.”

To a question on Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said:

“It is good that Nawaz Sharif is not coming back to Pakistan as the PPP is getting stronger on the political front.”

He also opposed a proposed ban on PTI.

“I am not in favour of imposing a ban on any political party, we must fight them politically.”

He also claimed that action was not being taken against Miftah Ismail for talking against the government policies because he was a business partner of Shehbaz Sharif.

