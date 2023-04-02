 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary
Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey celebrated the Transgender Day of Visibility by sharing an encouraging message on Friday (31 March).

Ramsey, 19, who also starred in HBO hit series Game of Thrones, shared a picture from her childhood on Twitter to mark the occasion. “Happy TDOV to this little dude!”

“I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be,” Ramsey wrote in the message.

Ramsey, who came out as non-binary in January last year, further added, “Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends.”

Ramsey, in the latest interview, elected to use she/her pronouns, as she told the publication that she doesn’t mind what pronouns are used for her.

She told The New York Times in January that her “gender has always been very fluid”. “I’m very much just a person,” she said.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge
Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen
Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?

Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?
Riley Keough reveals her daughter’s birthday in rare interview

Riley Keough reveals her daughter’s birthday in rare interview
Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation
Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man video

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public