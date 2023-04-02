Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey celebrated the Transgender Day of Visibility by sharing an encouraging message on Friday (31 March).

Ramsey, 19, who also starred in HBO hit series Game of Thrones, shared a picture from her childhood on Twitter to mark the occasion. “Happy TDOV to this little dude!”

“I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be,” Ramsey wrote in the message.

Ramsey, who came out as non-binary in January last year, further added, “Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends.”

Ramsey, in the latest interview, elected to use she/her pronouns, as she told the publication that she doesn’t mind what pronouns are used for her.

She told The New York Times in January that her “gender has always been very fluid”. “I’m very much just a person,” she said.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”