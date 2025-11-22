Eddie Murphy speaks out on cancel culture: ‘crazier than ever'

Eddie Murphy talks about cancel culture

Eddie Murphy has shared his thoughts on cancel culture.

The comedian and actor explained that he is not worried about getting cancelled and that he believes cancel culture has largely faded.

"I can't think of a comedian that said a joke that made them get cancelled," he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "I feel like that whole cancelled thing was just a moment in time where people were like, 'Comics have to be careful what they say.'"

"If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever," the 64-year-old further stated, adding, "They say whatever the f**k they want to say.”

The Shrek star also suggested younger generations are resistant to the idea of cancel culture.

"It's a generation that's coming up now that's defiant about that whole cancel culture s**t: 'F**k that cancel culture s**t. Let the chips fall where they may,'" Eddie told the outlet.

The Nutty Professor actor said, "If I ever did it again, I would say what I wanted to say and do whatever I wanted to do."

"I'm not even thinking about getting cancelled at 64, after 50 years in the business,” he said.

Eddie Murphy is currently promoting his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, which traces his journey from a young stand-up comic to a Hollywood star known for films including Beverly Hills Cop, Norbit, The Nutty Professor and Shrek which would be released on November 12.