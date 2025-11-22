Cher faces new allegations from daughter in law Marieangela King

Photo: Cher, son Elijah fall victim to new claims from Marieangela King

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman are in hot waters once again.

The mother and son duo are facing fresh legal trouble, according to a new report by RadarOnline.com.

Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, has filed a motion accusing the music icon and her son of preventing her from accessing personal possessions she claims were taken from the marital home without her knowledge.

King alleged that “belongings and the furniture from the marital home were packed and moved without my presence, input, or knowledge of where anything was taken” while noting that the items were placed in storage units owned by Allman and Cher.

“For years, I have repeatedly asked [Allman] for access to my belongings,” she wrote in her filing.

“Each time, he has either ignored my requests or redirected me to his mother’s personal assistant, Deb Paull, insisting that ‘Deb handles everything.’”

She further claimed that Paull, alongside another of Cher's assistants, frequently oversaw “household logistics” on Allman's behalf.

King told the court she fears the items, some of which hold deep “financial and emotional value,” could be lost or disposed of without her knowledge.

“The secrecy surrounding these units and the continued denial of access leave me with no choice but to seek immediate court intervention,” she remarked in conclusion.