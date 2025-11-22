Noah Centineo to star in 'Gundam' movie opposite Sydney Sweeney

Noah Centineo is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the big-budget adaptation of Gundam.

If talks proceed, the 29-year-old actor would star opposite Sydney Sweeney, who has already been cast as the lead in the science fiction film.

Jim Mickle wrote the script for the still-untitled project. He is best known for producing Netflix's Sweet Tooth.

Previously, the entertainment company Legendary was in talks with Drew Starkey, a star of Outer Banks, for the male lead, but those talks never closed.

For those unversed, Gundam - the anime centered on giant robots known as mechas - premiered in 1979.

A close source told The Hollywood Reporter that the forthcoming movie centers on Sydney's character, which is why the actress is heavily involved in casting those opposite her.

The other cast and release date of the film have not been announced yet.

It is pertinent to note that Noah is currently filming a live-action adaptation of Street Fighter.

The self-titled film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 16 October 2026.