Megan Fox welcomes new wave of happiness with MGK baby, Saga: Source

Photo: Megan Fox eliminates lingering tension with MGK post baby Saga's birth: Source

Megan Fox is reportedly settling into motherhood once again and it has brought unexpected joy back into her life.

The actress, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and welcomed daughter Saga Blade with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year, has slowly allowed MGK back into her world as they rebuild their relationship, per Us Weekly.

“They’ve been staying together again and Megan has let MGK back into her life with no lingering tension between them,” an insider revealed.

According to the source, the couple has been keeping a “low profile” as they focus on their growing family and work on strengthening their bond after their previously tumultuous on-again, off-again romance.

Reportedly, their earlier split stemmed from Fox discovering “text messages involving other women” on MGK's phone.

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade in April, MGK has reportedly tried to make amends for his antics.

“She loves watching Saga’s other siblings watch her grow up and it’s brought a new wave of happiness into the family,” the insider added in conclusion.