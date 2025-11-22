 
Geo News

Megan Fox welcomes new wave of happiness with MGK baby, Saga: Source

Megan Fox and MGK have been blessed with a baby girl post tragic miscarriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Photo: Megan Fox eliminates lingering tension with MGK post baby Sagas birth: Source
Photo: Megan Fox eliminates lingering tension with MGK post baby Saga's birth: Source

Megan Fox is reportedly settling into motherhood once again and it has brought unexpected joy back into her life.

The actress, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and welcomed daughter Saga Blade with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year, has slowly allowed MGK back into her world as they rebuild their relationship, per Us Weekly.

“They’ve been staying together again and Megan has let MGK back into her life with no lingering tension between them,” an insider revealed.

According to the source, the couple has been keeping a “low profile” as they focus on their growing family and work on strengthening their bond after their previously tumultuous on-again, off-again romance. 

Reportedly, their earlier split stemmed from Fox discovering “text messages involving other women” on MGK's phone. 

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade in April, MGK has reportedly tried to make amends for his antics.

“She loves watching Saga’s other siblings watch her grow up and it’s brought a new wave of happiness into the family,” the insider added in conclusion.

More From Entertainment

Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig
Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig
Kanye West's shocking confession leaves fans worried
Kanye West's shocking confession leaves fans worried
Chase Stokes breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini break up: 'I tried'
Chase Stokes breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini break up: 'I tried'
Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis
Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis
Robert Redford's daughter slams fake AI tributes after father's death
Robert Redford's daughter slams fake AI tributes after father's death
D4vd not cooperating in investigation into teen's death
D4vd not cooperating in investigation into teen's death
Miss Jamaica remains in ICU for a week after Miss Universe fall
Miss Jamaica remains in ICU for a week after Miss Universe fall
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' friend weighs in on legal fight with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' friend weighs in on legal fight with Justin Baldoni
Kylie Jenner eager to reunite with Timothée Chalamet for holidays
Kylie Jenner eager to reunite with Timothée Chalamet for holidays