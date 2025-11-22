Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move

Ethan Slater fuels break up rumors with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has fueled rumors of a break up with his girlfriend and Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande.

The romance began as an on-set affair during the shoot of their two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the second half of which was released on Friday.

They were plunged into scandal on account of the fact Slater was married to his now ex-wife Lilly Jay, who shares a three-year-old son with him.

In recent months, Slater and Grande were believed to have called it quits, inasmuch as they were not been seen together from April until this month.

This Monday they appeared to quash the conjecture by posing side by side in cast group shots at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good.

However Slater caused rumors to spread once again as he by uncomfortably dodged a question about his relationship with Grande on the Today show.

When he was asked about the experience of “working with your girlfriend every day,” Slater sidestepped the subject and instead spoke in vague terms about how “incredible” the “entire cast” of his movie is.

Slater did call Grande “brilliant” but also hailed her co-star Cynthia Erivo as “remarkable,” rhapsodizing that seeing them both act “from such a high level up close” was a “pretty special” experience for him.

However, an insider has said, “Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they've seen the chatter online and it's not been easy.”

“They were both at the Leicester Square premiere and the after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren't seen together,” they concluded of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship.