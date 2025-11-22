 
Geo News

Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been dating each other since July 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Ethan Slater fuels break up rumors with Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater fuels break up rumors with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has fueled rumors of a break up with his girlfriend and Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande.

The romance began as an on-set affair during the shoot of their two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the second half of which was released on Friday.

They were plunged into scandal on account of the fact Slater was married to his now ex-wife Lilly Jay, who shares a three-year-old son with him.

In recent months, Slater and Grande were believed to have called it quits, inasmuch as they were not been seen together from April until this month.

This Monday they appeared to quash the conjecture by posing side by side in cast group shots at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good.

However Slater caused rumors to spread once again as he by uncomfortably dodged a question about his relationship with Grande on the Today show.

When he was asked about the experience of “working with your girlfriend every day,” Slater sidestepped the subject and instead spoke in vague terms about how “incredible” the “entire cast” of his movie is.

Slater did call Grande “brilliant” but also hailed her co-star Cynthia Erivo as “remarkable,” rhapsodizing that seeing them both act “from such a high level up close” was a “pretty special” experience for him.

However, an insider has said, “Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they've seen the chatter online and it's not been easy.”

“They were both at the Leicester Square premiere and the after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren't seen together,” they concluded of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship.

More From Entertainment

Eddie Murphy speaks out on cancel culture: ‘crazier than ever'
Eddie Murphy speaks out on cancel culture: ‘crazier than ever'
Lenny Kravitz faces ‘wild' encounter during Brisbane show video
Lenny Kravitz faces ‘wild' encounter during Brisbane show
Eddie Murphy reveals kind gesture towards close friend Redd Foxx
Eddie Murphy reveals kind gesture towards close friend Redd Foxx
Megan Fox welcomes new wave of happiness with MGK baby, Saga: Source
Megan Fox welcomes new wave of happiness with MGK baby, Saga: Source
Paris Jackson honoring dad Michael's legacy amid legal battle: Source
Paris Jackson honoring dad Michael's legacy amid legal battle: Source
Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig
Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig
Kanye West's shocking confession leaves fans worried
Kanye West's shocking confession leaves fans worried
Chase Stokes breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini break up: 'I tried'
Chase Stokes breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini break up: 'I tried'
Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis
Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis