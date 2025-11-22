Eddie Murphy reveals kind gesture towards close friend Redd Foxx

Photo: Eddie Murphy unveils quiet burden he carried for late fellows

Eddie Murphy has shed light on a rarely discussed aspect of Hollywood.

In Netflix's new documentary Being Eddie, the 64-year-old actor and comedian opened up about a lesser-known part of his life.

Reportedly, he has been quietly paying for the funerals and burial costs of several late celebrity friends, including musician Rick James, comedian Redd Foxx, and William Thomas Jr., who famously played Buckwheat in The Little Rascals.

“When Redd kicked out, I had to bury Redd. I had to bury Redd. I had to bury Rick. I bought Buckwheat a tombstone. Buckwheat didn’t have no tombstone,” Murphy recalled in the documentary.

It is noteworthy that Redd Foxx, beloved for his role as Fred Sanford in Sanford and Son, died of a heart attack in 1991 at age 68.

“I’m always burying these people,” he shared.

Reflecting on the emotional burden behind these acts of kindness, he added, “It tripped me out, these people you… show business and all that, and then when they pass away, there’s not even the money to bury these people?"

"Where are their families? Where are these people? It’s a lot of people like that.”