time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Princess Eugenie flaunts her baby bump in latest photos

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Pregnant Princess Eugenie attended a wedding with her husband Jack Brooksbank at Mayfair on Saturday.

Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her baby bump as she joined the husband at the event.

She looked effortlessly elegant in a floral midi dress that skimmed over her bump.

The Princess teamed the chic number with a camel coat and a matching crossbody bag.

Prince Andrew’s daughter completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of camel heels and a light pink headband.

This is Princess Eugenie’s first public appearance amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK.

Harry, who shares a close bond with cousin Eugenie, last week made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

The Duke has reportedly returned to California after being in London for almost a week.

