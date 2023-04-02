 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew branded ‘the human equivalent of Toad of Toad Hall’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just bashed King Charles’ decision to hand over Frogmore Cottage keys to the “the human equivalent of Toad of Toad Hall.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these accusations.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser claimed, “This March has not proved any less headline-making or turbulent with the world having found out that, humiliatingly, King Charles has turfed them out of their UK home Frogmore Cottage and has offered the keys to Toad of Toad Hall’s human equivalent Prince Andrew.”

These claims have come in response to a Vanity Fair podcast interview, with writer Vanessa Grigoriadis who believes, Meghan Markle is “desperate” for media coverage, but is “not on the level yet” to successfully play Hollywood.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars April Fools' Day'

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars April Fools' Day'
Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge

Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge
Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale
K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification

K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’ video

Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo
BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo

BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo