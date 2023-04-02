'The Inbetweeners' star James Buckley confesses revival would be 'sad and creepy'

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley has refuted the possibility of a revival for the hit Channel 4 comedy.

Buckley, who played Jay in the acclaimed comedy, spoke to RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 about a possible remake of the show.

When questioned about Simon Bird’s recent admission that a revival would be “sad and creepy”, Buckley supported the sentiment.

“No, it would be [sad and creepy]," he said.

"Yeah, no, I think... see, the thing is, I think we all are on the same page with The Inbetweeners. In that, I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world."

He continued: "They're my mates and I love being with them. And all we did was make each other laugh the whole time we were doing it. But it's sad and pathetic, you know? I think one of the boys, I think Joe Thomas, is 40 this year. It's, no... it's not good, is it?”

Talking about his upcoming projects, he added: “I'm doing some acting, in a couple of weeks time I start... it's like a drama. I don't want to say too much about it. I might be awful at it."

He continued: "I've mainly just stuck to comedy because that's where I feel comfortable, but an opportunity has come up to do a four-part drama. I just don't think anyone's going to be able to take it seriously.

"I think even when I'm trying to be serious people are going to be laughing at me. I think they'll just find it hilarious. So we'll see what happens with that.”