 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'John Wick' star names dream villains

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

John Wick star names dream villains
'John Wick' star names dream villains

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Shamier Anderson named new villains he wanted in the gun-fu franchise.

During an interview with Vulture, the actor said, “Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist,” Anderson said. “I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep would be something different. So those are my top three choices: Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson, and Meryl Streep.”

Moreover, during an interview with IndieWire, Anderson expressed that he wants to explore Tracker’s backstory in John Wick's future projects.

“I felt like [Tracker] was the most relatable person to that audience,” Anderson said. “He didn’t wear the crazy clothes and didn’t do the crazy things. He didn’t really believe in the themes of The Continental. And so what I wanted to do is root it in, ‘How do I make this guy lovable even though he has a vicious pup?

How do I make this guy lovable even though he wants to go after John Wick’s head?’ I said, ‘What is his motivation?’ And I don’t talk about this too much. Hopefully, it can be earned in a derivative of this story, whether it’s a Tracker spinoff or a Tracker series or something. But I thought about his mother. Why would somebody want an inordinate amount of money?

Why would somebody want $50 million for somebody outside of this fantastical world? I felt like it was about his mother. Why his mom? I think that’s the secret that I’ll definitely hold onto until we get to that next phase and hopefully I’ll be able to get back in Tracker’s shoes. For me, it was about this human being.”

More From Entertainment:

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards
K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again
‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’
'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'

'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'
Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert

Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert
Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle
Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song

Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song
Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify
Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen