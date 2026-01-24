Jason Momoa reacts as his first look as 'Lobo' finally comes out

'Supergirl' starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa to release on June 26

Jason Momoa first glimpse as Lobo officially shared by DC Studios in new teaser.

Taking it to Instagram, the makers dropped another teaser trailer for the much-anticipated film Supergirl that featured the first glimpse of Momoa as villain, Lobo.

“It’s called making an entrance”, the caption read. Meanwhile, the Aquaman star also shared a video on his social media handle in which he can be seen coming out of his trailer and getting into the car.

The person behind the camera asks him, “How does it feel”, to which Jason responds, “Finally”, while giving an evil laugh. He could be seen wearing the pointed Lobo teeth in the video.

In the second half of the clip, the actor could be seen making a stunning entry on a bike, looking raunchy and completely unrecognizable.

DC Studios official page commented on the video, “You were fraggin’ born for this.”

On the other hand, the Fast X actor also received a supportive message from girlfriend Adria Arjona, who wrote, “Yessss love you mi amor.”

Meanwhile, fans are also going crazy over Momoa’s first look as Lobo as they wrote, “Perfect casting on that one”. Another wrote, “That’s the main man right there.”

Starring Milly Alcock in the lead, the Supergirl is slated to hit theatres on June 26.