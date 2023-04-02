 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Web Desk

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Hongjoong has named him as one of his fashion icons in the past
Famous French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing names Hongjoong from the K-pop group Ateez as his inspiration. Olivier holds the role of creative director for the fashion house Balmain.

Ateez posted a behind-the-scenes video which showed Hongjoong as he attended the presentation held last month by Balmain. The rapper was personally invited to the event by Olivier Rousteing himself.

Hongjoong has named him as one of his fashion icons in the past so he was very grateful to his fans for helping him get noticed by the designer. When they met, the designer was full of praise for Hongjoong:

"Anytime you wear Balmain, you just make me more inspired to create more collections. I saw a few interviews of you when you were mentioning Balmain and I spoke with all my team and I said I wished you could come to a show and discover the collection."

