 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Parineeti Chopra once said she would never marry a politician
Parineeti Chopra once said she would 'never' marry a politician 

Parineeti Chopra’s old interview is making rounds on social media where she clearly said she doesn’t want to marry any politician under any circumstances. However, right now she is rumored to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

While the rumors of wedding are circulating, Parineeti’s old interview is making rounds which was recorded during her recent film promotions. The actress clearly said that a politician won’t be her first choice for a husband.

In the interview clip, she said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

Talking about her priorities regarding a life partner, she said, "My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'
Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'

Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'
Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC

Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC
Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain

Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain
Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2
Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral

Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral