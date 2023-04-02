 
Prince Harry gives subtle nod to Meghan Markle during visit to UK

Prince Harry stepped out in a high fashion brand during his appearance in the London High Court, giving a subtle nod to his wife Meghan Markle. 

The Duke of Sussex has signaled new income stream with 'designer sponsorship deal' during his surprise visit to the UK this week, wearing an item from one of the Duchess's favorite high-fashion labels.

Royal watchers noticed that king Charles III's younger son was wearing a Christian Dior shirt while attending a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

sharing her thoughts on Archie and Lilibet's father's move, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder has claimed it is "highly likely" Harry has a sponsorship deal with the fashion house.

She told Newsweek: "Wearing Dior is a new fashion direction for Harry who usually prefers a more casual style, particularly now he has moved to California and no longer has to dress up to perform royal duties. We are used to seeing him informal and laid-back, in T-shirts and checked shirts with sleeves nonchalantly rolled up, a preppy blazer thrown on if he needs to take things up a notch."

"There are of course some occasions when smarter clothing is required, and a suit was a natural choice for Harry's court appearance, but opting for super brand was a sartorial curveball for the Duke. The designer could be perceived by many as too flash for his normally understated personal style," she continued.

Miranda Holder went on: "Designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are commonplace, and it is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with the brand; it would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan who make ideal ambassadors for the brand."

