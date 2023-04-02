Few funniest lines from Prince Harry's parody memoir

A new parody book, titled "Spare Us", made fun of some of the wildest revelations in Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir.



Bruno Vincent's book seems to be a swipe at the claims made in the Duke of Sussex's real memoir Spare.



Express UK got a first look at the new parody book. "(The aim of the book) was to poke fun at Harry a bit - but not in a cruel way," Vincent told the outlet.

"It's just the book, reading his book, I found it funny. And in some cases, very silly and it deserved to be poked fun at. It’s not his fault that he’s basically a bit stupid - it’s not his fault," the author revealed.



One passage of the parody book lampoons Harry’s revelation about suffering from frost bite after trekking in the North Pole.

"The doctor didn’t look up from his desk as I came in, but told me to disrobe. I did so, and there was an uncomfortably long pause while he finished the notes he was working on," the fictional Prince wrote.

The fictional Prince also speaks of the Duke's controversial Nazi costume he wore to a fancy dress birthday party in 2005.

Taking a dig at Harry, the author wrote: "I didn’t have a costume but at the last minute discovered a hire place near to the party venue. I went, very reluctantly, and practically without thinking about it, almost at random and with my eyes averted, plucked the first outfit that came to hand, and ended up with a Nazi uniform."

The fictional prince continued: "Willy and Kate were there and it was probably their idea, to be honest, I really can’t quite recall. In fact, yes, I can recall and it definitely was their idea."

In his memoir, Harry criticised the royal family and said Prince William and Kate Middleton supported his decision to wear a Nazi costume in 2005.

The most funniest piece of writing in the new book sees the fictional Prince criticise a former butler for writing a memoir and profiting off telling royal secrets.

"I was speechless with horror… it was disgusting. That a trusted personage at the heart of the family should go outside and sell all the tawdry details at his disposal to the highest bidder - and then go on talk shows around the world to brag about it," the fictional Harry said.