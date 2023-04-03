Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley says she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley amid legal battle with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley has disclosed secrets about her romance with former husband Elvis Presley, saying she never ever ‘betrayed’ him.

Priscilla’s revelations came amid legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough.

King of Rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley and Priscilla got married in 1967 and divorced six years later in 1973.

The celebrity couple shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley together, who died from a heart attack at the beginning of this year.

Priscilla appeared onstage at Glasgow’s City Hall at the weekend and disclosed her first moments with Elvis and intimate nights together after their divorce.

The Mirror quoted Priscilla as saying, “I was 14. He was 24 years old and he was always a gentleman with me.”

“I grew to love him so much as a young girl and I never ever betrayed him. I never told anyone that I was seeing him.”

She continued, “After we divorced, he would come to the house in the middle of the night even when he was dating other women and I still went to Graceland."

“I’m so fortunate having that life with him and time with him. I still love Elvis very much."

Lisa Marie Presley has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley are currently fighting for.