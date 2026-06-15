Ed Sheeran announces music break once 'LOOP Tour' ends: 'Some time off'

Sheeran, 35, shares two young children with his wife, Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran’s ongoing tour may be the last fans see or hear from him in a while.

During the opening night of the North American leg of his LOOP Tour on Saturday, June 13, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that he is seriously considering a break from music so he can spend more time with his family.

“This is gonna be my last time here in a while,” Sheeran, 35, told the crowd at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. “I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing.”

The father-of-two added, “So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.”

Sheeran shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 4, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The couple married in 2019 after first meeting as children and reconnecting as adults in 2015.

The Shape of You hitmaker has already spent much of 2026 away from home. His tour began in New Zealand in January before continuing through Australia and South America ahead of the North American dates.

A break would not be unfamiliar territory for the singer-songwriter. He previously stepped away from music following his Multiply era in 2015 and again between 2019 and 2021 after the conclusion of his Divide tour.