Amanda Seyfried reveals fears and regrets from her early Hollywood years

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her early Hollywood days, calling her 20s “ridiculous” as she looked back on fame, pressure and growing up in the spotlight.

The 40-year-old actress talked in a British GQ interview and reflected on how her life changed after her role in Mean Girls.

Amanda said that sudden fame made her more aware of how harsh Hollywood attention can be.

The Housemaid actress also spoke about her Lindsay Lohan and shared that she understood how quickly a young star can be judged in public.

Amanda went on to add that she feared being treated the same way and did not want her life to turn into a negative headline story.

She admitted tjhat her 20s included partying and some wild moments but she always tried to stay careful.

The Things Heard & Seen star also shared that she once got the chance to try cocaine at a famous Hollywood spot but chose not to because she was scared of where it could lead.

The mother of two also remembered some fun nights with her Mean Girls co stars, including party moments at actor Val Kilmer’s home when she was very young and new to Los Angeles.

Now as she says that her life is very different, Amanda lives quietly on a farm away from Hollywood, surrounded by animals and nature.