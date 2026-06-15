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Country star Tyler Farr gets into accident hours before festival performance

The 'Redneck Crazy' singer, 44, was forced to cancel his performance at the Goshen Stampede festival
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

Tyler Farr rushed to the hospital as he suffers severe concussion
Tyler Farr rushed to the hospital as he suffers 'severe concussion'

Tyler Farr had to cancel his Goshen Stampede festival performance after getting into an accident.

The country star, 42, had been set to perform at the Goshen, Connecticut event on Saturday, June 13. But just hours before he was due to take the stage, festival organisers announced Farr was forced to pull out of his scheduled festival performance after suffering a severe concussion in a motor vehicle accident on his farm.

“Due to a motor vehicle incident on his farm, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion,” the statement read. “Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2026. We appreciate everyone's understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery.”

Festival organisers confirmed that Farr's slot would instead be filled by David Foster and the All Stars. They also assured attendees that the event would continue as planned.

“The Goshen Stampede is full steam ahead with all events, and we're excited to get down, dirty and country with two huge rodeos, truck pulls, monster trucks, great food, carnival rides and family fun! Gates open at 11 a.m. today. Let's rodeo!”

Farr later reshared the announcement on his Instagram Stories but did not provide any additional details about the accident or his condition.

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