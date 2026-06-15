Ariana Grande tearfully thanks fans for being 'still by my side'

The Grammy-winner tells fans they're a 'loving and safe presence' in her life

Ariana Grande had a “very overwhelming night” during one of her tour stops.

During the second and final night of the Los Angeles stop for her eternal sunshine tour, the pop star broke down into tears as fans gave her massive applause, thanking them for their unending support throughout her 23-year solo music career.

“You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean?” Grande, 32, told fans as she wiped away tears. “You know what’s gonna happen. You know I’m a cancer,” she joked.

The multi-Grammy winner called her fans a “loving and safe presence” in her life “through all of these chapters and all of these years.”

“It’s been seven years since I’ve been on stage in front of you all,” she continued, “and you’re still by my side, supporting me. I just have so much gratitude and — wow. Holy shit!” she exclaimed.

“Thank you for being by my side all the way from Honeymoon Avenue to Hapmstead,” she said, referring to her first song from her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly, and the last song from her latest album, eternal sunshine deluxe, released in 2024.

On a more lighthearted note, the Wicked actress revealed that she finally got contact lenses for the first time on tour. “This is my first time touring wearing contact lenses. It’s so nice to see you for the first time,” she joked.

Grande kicked off the eternal sunshine tour in Oakland last week, marking her first time back on stage since her Sweetener Tour in 2019.