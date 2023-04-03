Shakira gives befitting response to Gerard Piqué’s latest stunt

Shakira, who ditched Spain for the US, has reacted her ex-partner Gerard Piqué’s latest statement, saying she's proud to be Latin American.

Following Gerard's comments - who talked about the singer's Latin American fans and their anger about the footballer on social media - Shakira gave a befitting reply to her ex-lover.

Gerard, in an appearance on a podcast, talked about the mental health toll of receiving online hate from strangers, calling them Shakira’s fans, spoke in Spanish: "My ex-partner is Latin American and you have no idea what I’ve received over social media from people that are fans of her."

The athlete added: "I don’t know them, it’s people who I guess don’t have lives. Why should you care about them? Zero. You’ll never meet them in your life, they’re like robots."

Shakira, who’s just moved the U.S after after saying goodbye to her ex-partner's Barcelona, shared a message on Twitter, revealing how proud she was to be Latina.

“Proud to be from Latin America,” she wrote, adding in the flags of all Latin American countries.

In her first post after shifting to Miami, the singer said: "I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends, and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed so many waves alongside me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship lasts longer than love."

She thanked her supporters, saying: "Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you guys, it’s only a see you later."