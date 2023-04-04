 
Is Katy Perry reason of Sarah Beth's exit from 'American Idol'?

Sarah Beth Liebe has officially waved goodbye to American Idol after "mom-shaming" joke made by Katy Perry a few days ago, when the inspiring singer auditioned.

"This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home, so I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me," Liebe said following her performance on recent episode of the singing competition.

The mother of three then rushed off the stage leaving judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan astonished as to what was happening.

The judges then requested to talk to Liebe and she was brought back on the stage.

"Life is scary," Perry told Liebe. "I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected, but then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. I know that you love your family for your kids — I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition."

To which Liebe responded with a "thank you" and got off the stage. Backstage, she had a conversation with a producer where she mentioned she didn’t feel like she was going to win so it was best to go home.

Perry asked Liebe to stay on the stage and said, "You’ve opened a door you never thought you would open, and you got a yes. You may get another yes in the future. Do not give up."

However, as Liebe had made her mind to quit, therefore, Perry’s words did not sway the singing hopeful to remain in the competition.

"I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say," Liebe said backstage. "If my kids were a little older… I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kinda wanna go home."

Liebe also acknowledged that leaving American Idol might be something she will regret in future.

The former contestant came under spotlight when the episode of her audition aired on ABC, Liebe claimed that she was mom-shamed by Perry.

For the unversed, when Liebe auditioned, the judges were surprised to know that she was only 25, as they said she could pass for 16.

They were even more shocked to know that she was mom of three, as Perry stood up from her chair and jokingly acted like she was going to fall back on the judge’s table.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out," Liebe joked.

"Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much," Perry quipped.

Liebe then shared her thoughts on her TikTok account that the joke "wasn’t super kind," also adding, "It was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful, and that’s that. But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame."

