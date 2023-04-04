Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop

Chris Pratt has recently slammed press on the last day of filming the third and final instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy movie.



In a new interview with Fandango, Pratt disclosed that he kept the press clipping of those publications who predicted that his first movie in the franchise would “flop” because of its “A-list talent”.

At the end of filming Vol 3, Pratt said, “I’m not a vindictive person… but I happened to have in my notes file several press clippings saved from the first movie when everyone predicted that Guardians of the Galaxy was going to be Marvel’s first flop.”

“That was the consensus critically,” remarked the actor.

Pratt continued, “Everyone was saying all of these negative things. At the time, we were insecure and nervous about the prospects… I remember all of that.”

“Of course, none of that came true,” remarked the actor.

Pratt pointed out, “We had this great run. At the end, I wanted to read some of those clippings to the cast and crew and to [director] James [Gunn] and to… I guess kind of rub it in a little bit.”

“Just to say we overcame a lot to get to where we are and we weren’t supposed to be where we are but we did something special. Just to bask in the moment of what these last 10 years have been,” he added.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is slated to release in cinemas on May 5.