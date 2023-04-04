 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

He admitted that although his father was proud of him, he initially felt sad after listening to the album
He admitted that although his father was proud of him, he initially felt sad after listening to the album

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin reveals how his father reacted to his solo debut album Face. He told the story during a live broadcast on Weverse on April 4th.

He held the live stream in honour of him making history on the Billboard 100 chart by debuting at No. 1 with his title track Like Crazy. He thanked his fans and everyone who worked with him for their support and revealed that J-Hope and RM had called him to congratulate him on the achievement.

He then spoke about his father's reaction to his solo and admitted that although his father was proud of him, he initially felt sad after listening to the album. “When I first made this album, I played it at my house telling my father, ‘Dad, this is my first album.’ But he told me it made him sad and he cried. I didn’t know that very album would receive so much love.”

More From Entertainment:

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'
Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter
Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent
K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album
K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event
BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy