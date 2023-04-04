BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

He admitted that although his father was proud of him, he initially felt sad after listening to the album

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin reveals how his father reacted to his solo debut album Face. He told the story during a live broadcast on Weverse on April 4th.

He held the live stream in honour of him making history on the Billboard 100 chart by debuting at No. 1 with his title track Like Crazy. He thanked his fans and everyone who worked with him for their support and revealed that J-Hope and RM had called him to congratulate him on the achievement.

He then spoke about his father's reaction to his solo and admitted that although his father was proud of him, he initially felt sad after listening to the album. “When I first made this album, I played it at my house telling my father, ‘Dad, this is my first album.’ But he told me it made him sad and he cried. I didn’t know that very album would receive so much love.”