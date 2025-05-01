 
Geo News

Beyonce applauds her mother Tina Knowles after her book's meteoric success

Beyonce is over the moon after her mother's book, Matriarch, becomes a New York Times bestseller

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Beyonce gushes over her mother Tina Knowles after her book's success

Beyoncé is all about love for her mother, Tina Knowles, after her memoir Matriarch becomes a New York Times bestseller.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress congratulated her mother after she made it to the New York Times bestseller list for her memoir, Matriarch.

Beyonce posted an image of the book and the text "MATRIARCH is officially a New York Times Bestseller.”

The Dangerously in Love songstress also added a caption under her post that read, "The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!"

Knowles also commented under her Grammy-winner daughter’s post, “Thankyou my baby” with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, the 71-year-old American businesswoman told PEOPLE magazine for its World's Most Beautiful issue that she was initially hesitant to even author a book.

Expressing her thoughts, Knowles articulated, "I didn’t want to write a book because I thought [people] only want to know all my kids’ business. They’re not going to be interested in me.”

However, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's mother, who has "lived this incredible life,” noted that "You really don’t realize it until you start writing everything down.”

"I started, probably about 12 years ago, just recording my story, which I think everyone should do, for my great grandchildren, because for some reason, I just started thinking about the fact that I never met my grandparents and the history that I gathered for my mom," Knowles said, referring to her late mother Agnes Buyincé.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the book, Matriarch, which came out on April 22, 2025, is available worldwide.

