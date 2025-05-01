Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'furious' over Kate Middleton's 'deliberate' move

Kate Middleton sparks 'frustrations within the Sussex household' after SHOCKING move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “infuriated” by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s major dig at the Sussexes.

As reported by Closer Magazine, insiders have revealed that several moves by the Prince and Princess of Wales have deepened the rift with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate and William were spotted supporting a jewellery line owned by Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy, which reportedly sparked “frustrations within the Sussex household.”

The source stated, “The move was perceived as deliberate and only fanned the flames rather than help bring the Sussexes and Waleses closer together.”

“While Harry and Meghan have been open to a reconciliation in recent years, it hasn’t gotten past William or Kate.”

“They feel there is too much water under the bridge and damage done to be able to come back from it,” the source added.

Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan that she had to avoid wearing the same colours as senior royals during her time as working royal.

However, in a shocking move following her comment at Kate’s Christmas concert event, several members of the royal family donned similar shades.

“They decided to turn up at the next event in the same colour. The move didn’t go unnoticed on the other side of the pond.,” the source stated.

It is worth mentioning that shortly after Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which features her homemade jam, Kate also discussed her homemade plum jam during her visit to a community garden.

Now, with these moves, the rift between Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has reportedly deepened.

"Let’s just say Kate’s jam move, along with using Chelsy’s jewellery line, is what stings the most. Going after businesses and ex-girlfriends is low. It hasn’t flown under the radar," the insider added further.