'House of the Dragon' star launches major project

'House of the Dragon' actor sets up big project with brother

Fabien Frankel, the breakout star of House of the Dragon, has launched a production house with his brother Max Markl Frankel, MarcelMonique Pictures.



“Ever since I can remember, my brother and I have loved cinema,” the star told THR.

“It was what held us together as kids and allowed our imaginations to run free. I’m so proud to be starting the production company with Max,” the British actor added.

He continued, “Marcel and Monique are our grandparents’ names. Our granddad loved movies and he passed that onto our mum and she passed that onto us, so this feels pretty special.”

Last year, the pair’s production house released their first project, Memory of Speke’s band music video, Wife Once.

It became a hit and earned the brothers multiple recognition, such as a nomination for the Camerimage Festival and a nod for the Berlin Music Video Award nomination.

Apart from this, the creative duo has been working on multiple projects, including a music video for The Tape Is Chill and scores of short films.