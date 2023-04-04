Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to receive coveted invites to the Met Gala, a PR expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be on the invite list to the prestigious event after having quite the year in Hollywood with multiple projects and interviews, and a leading publicity expert thinks the chances of them not being invited are slim.

Speaking to Mirror UK, PR maven Mayah Riaz said: “The speculation that Meghan and Harry won't receive invites to the Met Gala because of the drama surrounding them is quite frankly hilarious.”

“When you think of the Met Gala, you think of drama. It's synonymous with epic drama. By having Harry and Meghan at the Met Gala will certainly bring in extra headlines and maybe scrutiny too.”

However, Mayah made sure to point out that the couple could skip the fashion extravaganza if they ultimately decide to attend King Charles’ coronation in the UK instead.

“The Met Gala will be held few days from the King's coronation. So it could be that Harry and Meghan may well be in London in preparation for the historic event. Which could be the real reason as to why they may not be getting the invite to the Met Gala,” said Mayah.

It is pertinent to mention that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up at the Met Gala in May, they will be the first royals to attend.