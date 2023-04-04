 
entertainment
Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Jack Black opened up about voicing the film's nemesis Bowser.

Speaking to IGN, "It's super fun to play the villain," adding, "Oftentimes villains are my favorite characters in movies, just because they're so interesting and they make the drama and the excitement 10 times more effective. It's like, Darth Vader is my favorite part of Star Wars, and without Darth Vader, that movie's really boring. You got to have the spice of a real danger, evil lurking in the shadows. So I was stoked to take that on."

Black added Darth Vader inspired his Bowser's voice: "I would say yes, a little bit."

He continued, "Darth Vader has a lower register, and I also had to go lower than my natural speaking voice."

The Jumanji star also said to experimented with the antagonist's voice, "We experimented a lot with different voices, different accents," Black said. "I tried it with a British accent. I tried it with a little Southern accent. I did a lot of different things and eventually landed on what I did in the movie. I was really relieved that we were able to find something that fit really well with the look of Bowser."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will open in theatres on April 5.

