Timothee Chalamet finally takes things with Kylie Jenner to the next level

Chalamet, 30, has publicly declared his love for Jenner, 28, in his acceptance speeches

Timothee Chalamet just made things with Kylie Jenner official — Instagram official.

After three years of dating, the actor finally soft-launched his relationship with the reality TV star on social media.

Chalamet, 30, has been on a high since winning his first ever Golden Globe for Marty Supreme — and he’s had Jenner, 28, cheering him on throughout the Awards Season. He’s even declared his love and appreciation for her in multiple speeches, but Jenner had yet to debut on his Instagram.

But that changed on Monday, January 12, as Chalamet took to Instagram to share a celebratory photo carousel. And fans were quick to spot a familiar detail. In one image, a perfectly manicured hand, belonging to Jenner, helps hold up Chalamet’s newly won trophy. The photograph was also seemingly taken by Kylie.

The post also featured behind-the-scenes moments from the Beverly Hilton ceremony and a snap with his Marty Supreme director, Josh Safdie.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!,” Chalamet wrote, adding multiple trophy and rocket emojis.

Fans reacted to the soft-launch in the comments section, with one writing, “KYLIE HOLDING THE AWARD WITH YOU.” Others commended The Kardashians star for capturing the photos, writing, “Kylie low key cooked on the photos,” “Thank you Kulie for these photos.”

Chalamet and Jenner, 28, have largely kept their relationship low-key since they started dating, often fuelling speculation that they had split. But recent months have marked a shift.

The Kardashians star has joined him at several major industry events, including the Critics’ Choice Awards last week, where Chalamet openly expressed his love for Jenner after winning best actor for Marty Supreme.