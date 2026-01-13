Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds team up again outside Marvel

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are joining forces once again, but this time it’s not for a Marvel movie.

The longtime friends and costars are set to star together in a brand‑new project outside the superhero universe.

The duo has teamed up with SailGP, Australia’s premier sailing league for a playful new campaign with BONDS, the iconic Aussie brand known for its comfort and heritage.

The project tied to SailGP’s sixth season in Perth casts Jackman and Reynolds as the cheeky co‑owners of the BONDS Flying Roos.

In a lighthearted video produced by Maximum Effort, the pair join driver and CEO Tom Slingsby and his crew for a behind‑the‑scenes “briefing” before race day.

The campaign blends humor with high‑speed action spotlighting both the personalities of the athletes and the intensity of championship sailing.

Slingsby praised the collaboration saying, “BONDS, Hugh, and Ryan bring a great energy to the team. It’s fun, it’s fast‑moving, and it matches the way we like to go racing — competitive, focused, and not taking ourselves too seriously.”

BONDS has long partnered with the Flying Roos acting as both title sponsor and underwear partner.

This campaign highlights the brand’s 100‑plus years of Australian heritage.

Marketing head Kedda Ghazarian added that fans will get a glimpse inside the “briefing room”.

For Jackman and Reynolds, the project is another chance to showcase their trademark banter.

Jackman, who recently reprised Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, continues to fuel speculation about a possible return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Blake Lively's husband’s Animal Friends is set to release in 2026.