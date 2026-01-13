Jennifer Lawrence prioritises family despite big Hollywood career

Jennifer Lawrence, iconic actress best known for her roles in The Hunger Games, spoke about her life as a mother and how she balances her family with her Hollywood spotlight.

The 35-year-old star said that she feels like a stay-at-home mom now because most of the year is quiet, with only a few weeks of hectic work.

Jennifer has a three-year-old son, Cy, and a younger child born last year with her husband Cooke Maroney.

The Die My Love actress explained on the Smartless podcast that filming movies keeps her busy for about three months but even then her days are calm and less busy.

The star said that promotional work is shorter but more intense, sharing that she avoids interviews after 9pm and usually reads on her Kindle before bed.

Over Christmas, Jennifer even turned down a 9pm party because she did not want to be hungover while taking care of her kids.

The No Hard Feelings star also talked about her marriage and how she and her husband Cooke manage their differences, describing him as "organised and steady man."

However, Jennifer’s kids also follow a strict schedule which is made by their parents, but the couple allows a “fifteen-minute wiggle” room to keep life flexible.