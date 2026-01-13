Serena Williams opens up to Oprah Winfrey about Ozempic, weight loss shots

Serena Williams spoke with Oprah Winfrey about GLP-1 medications which have become one of the most talked‑about health trends of the moment.

Williams explained that she resisted the idea for years believing the injections were seen as an easy way out.

“Yes, because it's like ‘the skinny shot’ and ‘it's a shortcut,’” Williams shared in an E! News’ exclusive clip of the Jan. 13 episode of The Oprah Podcast.

“So, for a long time, I didn't do it, and I didn't want to do it, and I thought, ‘I'm not going to take the shortcut. I'm going to work harder.’”

She wanted to rely on discipline and effort instead.

But after trying countless diets, exercise routines, and even long daily walks during her travels she realized her body wasn’t responding the way she hoped.

“I've tried every diet, I've tried every workout,” she explained.

“I've tried walking for hours. I was going to Europe and Paris, and I would just walk for hours, the 20,000 steps a day. Every single thing and nothing was working.”

The tennis icon shared that even when she managed to shed pounds, her body seemed to fight back.

The 23‑time Grand Slam champion described feeling hungrier and struggling to maintain results noting that her natural physiology seemed to favor a certain weight.

Winfrey responded with empathy reminding her that biology often dictates these challenges.

Williams has become more open in recent months about using GLP‑1 medication as part of her wellness strategy.

In August, she announced a partnership with telehealth company Ro.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old shares two daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian.