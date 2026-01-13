Pooh Shiesty denies rumours of Dallas arrest

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr, surprised his fans with rumours swirling that he was arrested in Dallas, Texas, three months after being released from federal prison.

According to Hot 97, the speculations about his custody began making rounds on the internet after his close associate DJ Akademiks confirmed his name appears in the Federal Bureau of Prisons records with a release date listed as April 11, 2026.

Akademicks wrote in his tweet on X, “So slight update, the facility they claim he’s located at is a Halfway house for inmates who are about to be released. Also his release date seems to 3 months from yesterday. Most half way houses will house an inmate for 3-12 months of the ending of their bid."

Questioning the discrepancy between public records and rapper’s visible activity, adding, “What’s unsure is if he was listed as in custody when we saw him obviously being free (shooting music videos etc). Confirming more details shortly.”

He continued, “It could be a HOLD stemming from possible violations but he wouldn’t be housed in a halfway house. Normally, it would be a federal detention center until the judge saw him."

However, Akademiks later confirmed that Shiesty’s label reached out to debunk the entire the situation.

“Apparently his April date existed since his 'release' and he’s on home confinement until April like he has been the whole time since his release," he wrote. “Rumors of his incarceration started via a stream when fans assumed a conversation on one of his closest friend’s stream (Bendadon) was about him being arrested."

Shiesty had been serving a federal sentence for a firearms conspiracy charge related to a 2020 crime in Florida.

Just weeks after his release, Pooh Shiesty dropped new music, including a track called FDO, which stands for First Day Out, that celebrated his return.