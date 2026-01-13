Nikki Glaser's Hollywood connection with Apatow family revealed

Nikki Glaser hosted 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser may be best known today as a sharp‑tongued stand‑up comedian and Golden Globes host, but years before her big break she had a very different gig.

During the 2026 Golden Globes, Knocked Up director Judd Apatow revealed on stage that Glaser once looked after his daughters, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, 28, and actress Iris Apatow, 23.

“You know, Nikki Glaser used to be our babysitter,” Apatow told the audience. “That’s true, she was our babysitter and she was like, ‘I do stand‑up comedy.’”

The I Feel Pretty star quickly backed up the claim sharing a screenshot to her Instagram Stories the next day with the caption: “100% true. Summer 2007.”

The comedian has spoken before about her time with the Apatow family admitting that while it was a steady job it wasn’t her dream.

In a 2011 interview she recalled, “It was a great gig, but it pained me to be around such greatness and only be known as a nanny.”

Still, she credited in her chat with Washington Post the experience with inspiring her career path noting that Maude and Iris were “super funny” and made her wish she had grown up in a comedy household.

The connection has come full circle.

Glaser is now set to collaborate with Apatow professionally.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will star in, co‑write, and produce an “edgy” romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Apatow attached.

Until then Glaser continues to shine in her own right.

She recently returned as host of the Golden Globes for the second consecutive year celebrating afterward with an Instagram post.