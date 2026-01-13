Jessica Alba’s love for 'Heated Rivalry' steals Golden Globes spotlight

Jessica Alba turned heads at the Golden Globe Awards without even stepping on stage, becoming part of one of the night’s most talked about moments.

While the sport-drama’s stars were on the stage, the 44-year-old actress’ fangirl moment went viral as she has been recommending people to go and watch the series.

The moment started when Storrie and Williams took the stage and someone in the audience asked, “Who are they?” and another replied, “Oh, Heated Rivalry? Jessica Alba just told me to watch that.”

That small moment did not stay inside the room, as journalist Kyle Buchanan later shared what he heard on X, and fans quickly picked it up online.

The remark spread fast, turning into jokes, memes and praise for Alba being such a genuine fan.

Heated Rivalry, a Crave Original that streams on HBO Max, has been gaining strong attention online. Even though the show was not nominated at the Golden Globes, the appearance of its stars and Alba’s excitement gave it even more buzz.

On stage, the presenters looked nervous but sweet, with Storrie admitting that it was their first time at the Golden Globes, while Williams made a light joke.

By the end of the night, Jessica Alba’s simple fan moment helped Heated Rivalry shine even more.