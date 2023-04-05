 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral

Prince Harry admits he felt shaken over the funeral of Queen Mother in 2002.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals attending the ceremony brought back traumatic memories from the time his own mother, Princess Diana, passed away.

He pens in memoir: “Cut to Willy and me, days later. Dark suits, downcast faces, eyes filled with déjà vu. We walked slowly behind the gun carriage, bagpipes playing, hundreds of them. The sound threw me back in time. I began shaking.”

Harry adds: “Once again we made that hideous trek to Westminster Abbey. Then we stepped into a car, joined the cortège—from the center of town, along Whitehall, out to the Mall, on to St. George’s Chapel.”

