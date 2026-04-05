Jamie Bell returns to 'Peaky Blinders' for new generation

Jamie Bell was spotted on the Birmingham set of Peaky Blinders on Saturday, marking his first appearance since it was revealed that he will play Tommy Shelby’s son, Duke.

The new story takes place ten years after Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and moves into the 1950s, a time of post-war changes and rising gang tensions.

The 40-year-old actor looked the part of a 1950s gangster, wearing a sharp three-piece suit, long navy coat and fedora while arriving in a classic jaguar at a building called ‘Shelby Construction.’

Around him, the set was filled with actors in period costumes, including policemen, giving a real sense of the era.

Jamie will lead the series alongside Charlie Heaton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski.

The show’s creator, Steven Knight, described the new episodes as a story about a city rebuilding after the war, with Duke Shelby older, smarter and more passionate than ever.

He said, “The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

Foe the unversed, Jamie first became famous at 14 in Billy Elliot and later starred in films like King Kong and Rocketman.

Fans are excited to see how he steps into the Shelby family story and brings a new chapter to Peaky Blinders.