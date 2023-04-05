Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid's brother

Najaf Hamid is the brother of former spymaster Faiz Hamid. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has moved against the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid's brother, Najaf Hameed, seeking the records of lands under his ownership.



The Rawalpindi division of the anti-graft body wrote a letter to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners for the records, claiming that Najaf had "superseded several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post and "accumulated assets beyond his own means".

It further stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who had been suspended from the post of deputy tehsil dar on February 16.

The former spymaster's brother had been removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct.