pakistan
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Shabbir Ahmed Dar

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid's brother

Shabbir Ahmed Dar

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Najaf Hamid is the brother of former spymaster Faiz Hamid. — Geo News
  • Punjab ACE seeks record of lands owned by Najaf Hameed.
  • Assets beyond means inquiry underway against Faiz Hamid's brother.
  • Najaf Hameed was recently suspended from naib-tehsildar post. 

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has moved against the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid's brother, Najaf Hameed, seeking the records of lands under his ownership.

The Rawalpindi division of the anti-graft body wrote a letter to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners for the records, claiming that Najaf had "superseded several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post and "accumulated assets beyond his own means".

It further stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who had been suspended from the post of deputy tehsil dar on February 16.

The former spymaster's brother had been removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct. 

