entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt hinted that his Star-Lord character might return in future MCU projects.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, The Terminal List star said, "There's ways for people to come back from the dead," Pratt said of the MCU. "That being said, by saying that I don't feel like I'm done, it shouldn't go into spoiler territory. I don't want to be like, 'Oh, well, Chris Pratt says that Peter Quill doesn't die.' That's not what I'm saying.

"Even if I do die in this, there's a way to bring me back," he continued. "So If you're talking about, like, practically, can Peter Quill come back? The answer will always be yes. Now if you're saying to me, Chris Pratt the actor, do I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill and is there mileage left in the character and do I have the bandwidth or headspace for that? I do. I'd be interested in playing the character again."

