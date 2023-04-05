 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Rings of Power set catches another mishap
'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

Amazon's multi-million show The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 set caught fire after an electric shortcircuit.

According to Variety, the emergency services were called on the fantasy show set, where cast and crew were shooting for the upcoming season, after reports of smoke.

The report added that smoke rose from the Bray Studios in Windsor due to a warehouse electrical fire.

After the incident, the filming was temporarily suspended. Further, the cast and crew stayed at the studio.

"At 12.26 pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor," read a statement from Royal Berkshire Fire And Rescue Services."

"Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough, and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single-storey storage workshop located away from the filming set."

It continued: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and 35 minutes. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire."

Last month, a horse died on the series, setting off a flurry of backlash against the show.

Amazon released the statement shortly, saying the cardiac arrest while rehearsing caused horse death.

Following the announcement, animal rights group PETA slammed the series producers, "If they can't avoid exploiting animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spin-off for TV with torment as the theme."

More From Entertainment:

Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC

Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo
'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relevancy ‘hanging by a thread’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relevancy ‘hanging by a thread’
Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return
Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in

Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in
Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'

Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation
King Charles at Prince Harry’s mercy: ‘Self-absorbed stunt is incoming’ video

King Charles at Prince Harry’s mercy: ‘Self-absorbed stunt is incoming’
Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role

Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role
Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider video

Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source video

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source