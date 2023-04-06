 
Aditya Roy Kapur's fans were not happy after 'The Night Manager' release: Here's why

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' is an Indian adaptation to an American series of the same name

During an interview, actor Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that his fans were very unhappy after the release of The Night Manager.

According to the actor, they could not absorb the split of the series into two parts. While talking about the same, he shared that it was not his decision to break the season into two parts.

“Oh, this was not my decision. This was the platform and their department and I think they wanted to have this spread over a longer period of time. I think a lot of people have told me that they are not fans of the decision, ‘they are like, we love it but why have you done this?’ So I say that it’s not me and June is not that far, it's around the corner.”

The Ashiqui 2 actor also spoke about the appreciation that the Indian version of The Night Manager received from the original makers.

He added: “Oh! It feels lovely yaar. We are all suckers for any validation as actors so it's always nice when someone appreciates but especially when obviously the OGs think that we have honoured their work and done a good job with it so it honestly feels good.”

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager starred Aditya alongside the veteran and handsome Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for the release of his next film Gumraah. The film is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam, reports Pinkvilla. 

