 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral
Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral

Ben Affleck is making headlines, not just for his stunning performance in Air, but also for his amazing fluency in Spanish.

The Gone Girl actor, 50, gave an interview with La Cadena SER, Spain’s biggest radio network, on Monday (3 April) promoting his new movie, Air.

“La cosa importante a entender es que esta no es la historia de Michael Jordan, y también, Michael Jordan no se aparece en la película,” Affleck said in the interview, which, per Harper Bazaar, translates to: “The important thing to understand is that this is not the story of Michael Jordan, and Michael Jordan doesn’t appear in the film.”

Affleck’s interview grabbed massive attention after a clip from the interview was shared on TikTok by the radio station.

Fans on social media labeled the Batman actor “Benito.”

“Affleck angling to be called Benito with the recent vacancy,” podcast producer Antonia Cereijido tweeted alongside a video.

“The switch from Ben to Benito,” another joked. “Benjamín Affleck,” a third tweeted.

Affleck acts in and directs Air, which follows Nike’s revolutionary partnership with a young Michael Jordan.

The film also stars Matt Damon as marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. Air will release in the UK on Friday, April 7.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video
Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return

Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return
Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary

Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary
Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves video

Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves
Meghan Markle ‘too much of a gamble’ as a B-list star video

Meghan Markle ‘too much of a gamble’ as a B-list star
Amy Schumer makes shocking revelations about turning down Barbie role

Amy Schumer makes shocking revelations about turning down Barbie role