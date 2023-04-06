Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral

Ben Affleck is making headlines, not just for his stunning performance in Air, but also for his amazing fluency in Spanish.

The Gone Girl actor, 50, gave an interview with La Cadena SER, Spain’s biggest radio network, on Monday (3 April) promoting his new movie, Air.

“La cosa importante a entender es que esta no es la historia de Michael Jordan, y también, Michael Jordan no se aparece en la película,” Affleck said in the interview, which, per Harper Bazaar, translates to: “The important thing to understand is that this is not the story of Michael Jordan, and Michael Jordan doesn’t appear in the film.”

Affleck’s interview grabbed massive attention after a clip from the interview was shared on TikTok by the radio station.

Fans on social media labeled the Batman actor “Benito.”

“Affleck angling to be called Benito with the recent vacancy,” podcast producer Antonia Cereijido tweeted alongside a video.

“The switch from Ben to Benito,” another joked. “Benjamín Affleck,” a third tweeted.

Affleck acts in and directs Air, which follows Nike’s revolutionary partnership with a young Michael Jordan.

The film also stars Matt Damon as marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. Air will release in the UK on Friday, April 7.