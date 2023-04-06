 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Meghan Markle left TV crew ‘shocked’ over ‘unexpected’ revelation

Meghan Markle reportedly left the TV crew behind her 2019 interview in South Africa ‘shocked’ with the unexpected revelation that she was not doing well in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a 10-day royal tour to South Africa in 2019 with their son Archie, where they were followed by the ITV team for a behind-the-scenes docu titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

It was in this documentary that Meghan told ITV’s Tom Bradby that she was ‘not okay’ while talking about her new role in the royal family.

Now, years after, former ITV editorial director Chris Shaw, who left the company in January after 25 years, has said that the interview was, in fact, ‘outlandishly unexpected and shocking’.

Speaking to Deadline, Shaw said: “That little conversation in South Africa seemed so outlandishly unexpected and shocking ... we knew we had something pretty extraordinary.”

Shaw also commented on how ironic it is that Prince Harry and Meghan advocate for privacy while continuing to talk about their private life in the media.

He said: “I feel a bit sorry for them because I think they're in the eye of the most appalling storm and they didn't mean to go there.” 

