Prince Harry admits army 'aligned' with 'desire' to think 'outside box'

Prince Harry is revisiting the time he sat down with King Charles to decide his future.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals eliminated numerous career options to choose army.

He pens: “He and I went round and round, and in my head I went back and forth, and by a process of elimination we landed on the Army. It made sense. It aligned with my desire to be outside the box, to disappear. The military would take me away from the prying eyes of the public and the press. But it also fitted with my hope of making a difference. And it accorded with my personality.”

Harry excitedly adds: “My prized toys as a boy had always been miniature soldiers. I’d spent thousands of hours planning and waging epic battles with them at Kensington Palace and in Highgrove’s Rosemary Verey–designed gardens. I’d also treated every game of paintball as though the future of the Commonwealth depended on the outcome. Pa smiled. Yes, darling boy. The Army sounds like just the thing.”