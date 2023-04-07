 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits army 'aligned' with 'desire' to think 'outside box'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Prince Harry is revisiting the time he sat down with King Charles to decide his future.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals eliminated numerous career options to choose army.

He pens: “He and I went round and round, and in my head I went back and forth, and by a process of elimination we landed on the Army. It made sense. It aligned with my desire to be outside the box, to disappear. The military would take me away from the prying eyes of the public and the press. But it also fitted with my hope of making a difference. And it accorded with my personality.”

Harry excitedly adds: “My prized toys as a boy had always been miniature soldiers. I’d spent thousands of hours planning and waging epic battles with them at Kensington Palace and in Highgrove’s Rosemary Verey–designed gardens. I’d also treated every game of paintball as though the future of the Commonwealth depended on the outcome. Pa smiled. Yes, darling boy. The Army sounds like just the thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose
Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show
Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out

Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out
King Charles' latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

King Charles' latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much' video

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much'
Prince Harry was 'assumed' not to have 'ambition' because he was 'Spare' video

Prince Harry was 'assumed' not to have 'ambition' because he was 'Spare'