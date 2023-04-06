 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had an addition to its list of criticisms and boycotts, from actor John Leguizamo.

John Leguizamo revealed he is not going to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie because of its lack of diversity.

John, who voiced Luigi in the hit in 1993’s Super Mario Bros., recently told TMZ, "No I will not [be watching]. They could’ve included a Latin character,” Leguizamo said.

"Like I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20% of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented," he added.

As per Variety, the actor told IndieWire in November 2022 that the recent part, starring Chris Pratt for Mario and Charlie Day for Luigi, is "backwards" for having two white actors voice Mario and Luigi.

