 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett recalls working with late Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett detailed his experience of working with the late Princess Diana “on a few occasions” in the late 1990s.

Speaking to Page Six, Barrett, who has had Beyoncé, Hilary Clinton, Reese Witherspoon and Victoria Beckham as clients over the years, revealed he was “nervous” before meeting the late royal for the very first time.

“I was so nervous,” he said of his first interaction with the former Princess of Wales at New York’s Carlyle Hotel.

“I get to her suite, and immediately she’s sitting on the bed with my assistant looking at photographs of my assistant’s children,” he recounted. “The chatting was easy.”

He said the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry “had an element of trust to just do what you like” when it came to her hair, but admitted, “with someone like that, if I did anything bad or wrong it would be visible to the whole world.”

“It was comfortable,” the hairstylist shared of their meeting while disclosing that the late Princess showed off her playful side with him.

“She said, ‘Do you want to have a laugh?'” Barrett recalled before telling the outlet that Diana received “thousands of letters” and the palace “would pick out about five, give them to her and she could read them, and basically, they were from crazy people.”

“She’s reading these letters and we were just cracking up,” he shared. “There was one from a plastic surgeon … saying, ‘I would like to consult with you.’ We laughed about that.”

Diana passed away some time after Barrett last saw her. “I felt that she found happiness and comfort, and it’s such a sadness that it wasn’t destined to last,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’
Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight video

Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight
Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose
Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show
Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out

Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out